During Wednesday's practice, tensions flared among the Seattle Seahawks, leading to multiple altercations, including a notable brawl where wide receiver DK Metcalf was seen swinging his helmet at Tre Brown, captured on live broadcast.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald appeared on The Insiders after practice and expressed to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero that he certainly doesn't “want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our own teammates.

DK Metcalf also seemed to strike teammate K’Von Wallace on the helmet while Wallace was attempting to defuse the situation.

DK Metcalf's message to the Seahawks

Macdonald added that Metcalf “gave a great message” to the team after practice. Metcalf helped to put everything in perspective. He expressed pride in how the players finished the practice, noting that they handled the situation correctly.

The altercation was one of several during an intense practice in Renton, Washington. At one point, Macdonald had to stop the session and gather the team to restore order. He mentioned that his message to the team was positive.

It is unclear at the moment whether Metcalf would receive any disciplinary action for his involvement in the altercation.

Last year, the NFL imposed consecutive fines on Metcalf during the season opener. He was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness after hitting Los Angeles Rams cornerback Akhello Witherspoon and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Additionally, he received a 15-yard penalty for a shove on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Fights during practice aren't unusual, especially as players engage in competitive settings after a long break. This week, joint practices between the Giants and Lions saw several scuffles, leading the league to issue $200,000 fines to both teams.

Seahawks skirmishes

The skirmishes on Wednesday were initiated when Brown and wide receiver Jake Bobo got into a tussle at the end of a play during 11-on-11 drills. They threw punches, and Brown's hit, which landed after Bobo's helmet came off, left Bobo with a bloody nose.

Shortly after, while an athletic trainer attended to Bobo on the sideline, tight end Pharaoh Brown and linebacker Tyrel Dodson got into a scuffle. This altercation occurred because Brown took issue with Dodson's hard hit on Ken Walker III as the running back crossed the goal line.

A little bit after the previous altercation, Brown and Metcalf clashed again in the end zone. As teammates attempted to separate them, Metcalf seized Brown's helmet and swung it, accidentally hitting safety K'Von Wallace.

Macdonald responded by stopping practice and gathering the team around him. Despite this, tensions remained high, and later in the same 11-on-11 period, wide receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Carlton Johnson also engaged in a scuffle.

Soon after, during one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen, edge rusher Derick Hall took offense at a late shove from guard Christian Haynes. This sparked a skirmish between the teams, which led to both Hall and Haynes being removed from practice.

Brawls are a typical part of football training camps, but what sets this apart is that Metcalf addressed the team afterward, fostering unity and camaraderie despite the earlier conflicts. Macdonald also appeared unfazed by the heated tempers, describing the situation as positive and noting that the team is in a good place.