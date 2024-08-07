The Seattle Seahawks are all in on the Mike Macdonald era, as the team continues to push through training camp. So far, there have been a lot of standouts, but there are also questions that have arisen as well.

One of the questions involves the depth of the offensive line. It looks as if that question has been at least partially answered. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday night that Seattle has signed ex-Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams to a one-year contract.

“Former Dolphins and Cowboys center Connor Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3M guaranteed, with the Seattle Seahawks,” Schefter stated via X, formerly Twitter. “The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Mantha.”

Former fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi was slated to be the starting center heading into this year, but the second-year lineman wasn't performing up to that level. Bringing Williams should help the Seahawks in their chase to return to the postseason. As long as the veteran interior lineman can stay healthy, then he should be able to build a strong relationship over whoever starts at quarterback come Week 1 against the Denver Broncos at home.

Connor Williams, Seahawks look to get back to playoffs

Williams could work well with Geno Smith or Sam Howell, as he has experience working with all types of quarterbacks. From growing up with Dak Prescott in Dallas to helping Tua Tagovailoa develop in Miami, Williams has turned into a seasoned, knowledgeable veteran at the pivot.

Based on those qualities, one can see why the Seahawks would choose to sign him now that they've seen that Oluwatimi might not be ready to bear the responsibilities that an experienced center takes on.

Macdonald might be in his first season as Seattle's head coach, but he's at least coached at the pro level. His offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, has not. He coordinated College Football Playoff runners-up Washington Huskies' offense, but he's never held a coaching position in the NFL.

Yes, his attack at Washington was excellent. Yes, it did feature a few 2024 NFL Draft picks, including first-rounders Rome Odunze at wide receiver and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, all of that is not a substitute for pro experience. So, it remains to be seen how effective it will be.

Coming back to his experience, having a quarterback/center combination featuring Williams would behoove the Seahawks' brass. Macdonald was GM John Schneider's first head coaching hire. He was hired after former head coach Pete Carroll was brought in from USC, so this is his team to run now. As long as Macdonald and Grubb work well together, then either Smith or Howell can excel teaming up with Williams at center.