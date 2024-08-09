The Cleveland Guardians made a plethora of roster moves on Friday. Cleveland placed right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day injured list with a hip strain. They also optioned outfielder Angel Martinez to Triple-A.

Additionally, the Guardians recalled outfielder Will Brennan, right-handed pitcher Peter Strzelecki and left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo, per GuardsInsider. However, Cantillo will be the 27th man only on Friday since Cleveland is set to play a double-header against the Minnesota Twins.

The Guardians have struggled in recent action. They now only hold a three-game lead over the Twins and four-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central division.

Overall, though, the 2024 season has been a success for Cleveland. The Guardians missed the postseason in 2023, which also happened to be Terry Francona's final season with the ball club. Stephen Vogt replaced Francona as the Guardians manager, but the MLB world did not expect the team to compete at a high level in 2024. Yet, Cleveland currently has a 67-47 record.

Vogt has impressed in his first season as an MLB manager. The Guardians can make a big statement on Friday in their double-header against the Twins. However, one has to wonder what the impact will be of losing Carrasco.

Carlos Carrasco's impact on Guardians

Carrasco, 37, was once regarded as one of the better pitchers in the sport. He has failed to replicate his previous success in 2024, though. Carrasco has pitched to a lackluster 5.64 ERA across 21 starts.

Still, Carrasco is a fan-favorite in Cleveland. He previously pitched for the team from 2009-2020 before getting traded to the New York Mets. Carrasco then spent three seasons in New York before returning to Cleveland for the 2024 campaign.

Carrasco's numbers may be forgettable but he has still make a big impact on the team. Having a veteran leader like Carrasco is beneficial for any ball club, especially one that features a young roster like the Guardians.

For now, Carrasco will focus on recovering from his injury. Perhaps he will bounce back and pitch well upon his return.