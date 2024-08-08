NFL teams often get restless in training camp during the “dog days” of August, and the Seattle Seahawks are no exception. Star receiver DK Metcalf is one of many players who is ready to face opposing players rather than his teammates.

Metcalf swung a helmet at a teammate on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

“The Seattle Seahawks had their most physical practice of the Mike Macdonald era on Wednesday, including a post-play fight that resulted in receiver DK Metcalf swinging a helmet and hitting a teammate in the head,” Dugar reported. “Metcalf’s helmet swing in the direction of cornerback Tre Brown — which was one of several melees Wednesday, Day 13 of training camp — was captured on NFL Network.”

The clip went viral, via The Ringer's Warren Sharp.

“DK Metcalf going full Myles Garrett vs a teammate is 😳😳,” Sharp tweeted.

Macdonald admitted that players are “tired of going against one another” after a couple of weeks of training camp.

“We’re right on the line right now,” he added. “I think the guys realize that. Hey, let’s take care of one another. Definitely don’t want people fighting out here, especially against our own teammates. Then DK gave a great message at the end of practice, just kind of putting everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way. So, proud of our guys.”

Is this anything for Seattle fans to worry about?

Seahawks fans shouldn't blow a training camp fight out of proportion

The conflict started when Brown and wide receiver Jake Bobo got into it during 11-on-11 drills, with Brown giving Bobo a bloody nose. Metcalf later retaliated on a play in the end zone, accidentally hitting safety K'Von Wallace as he targeted Brown.

Football teams brawl in training camp all the time. What's important, though, is that Metcalf gave a speech to end the practice, showing solidarity and camaraderie within the locker room despite the previous tension.