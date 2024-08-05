In the early stages of Mike Macdonald's tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, the 37-year-old first-time head coach made it clear that the focus of the franchise on his watch would be to restore the tradition of championship caliber defense in Seattle.

“The history of success that we've had here, that's what we're chasing,” Macdonald shared with members of the media, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “We're trying to be back to Super Bowls and playing elite defense and smashing people up front.”

One of the first steps in turning this ambition into a reality was to select University of Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Defensive line wasn't necessarily an area of need for the Seahawks heading into the Draft, but Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider couldn't resist making a bet on the remarkable upside that Murphy possesses. And if Murphy's training camp performance has been a sign of things to come, then Macdonald's first pick in his first Draft as head coach of the Seahawks looks like it'll be a good one.

“He's the guy that we thought he was,” coach Mike Macdonald said recently, according to Brady Henderson. “Again, let's not crown him yet, but he's on the way. He's a force in there and I think the guys see it. I'm pleased with his effort. The guy brings it every day. Again, he's a rookie. There's things that we want to attack, but he's a savvy football player, he knows what he's doing out there, he's not lost, he plays fast, plays rugged. So I think the future is bright for Mr. Murphy.”

Henderson went on to note that Murphy, “has been displaying the ability to dominate blockers with strength or with quickness,” during Seahawks training camp. That's exactly what the former Longhorn flashed during his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, as the near 300-pounder ran a sub 4.9 40-yard-dash, soared to a 33-inch vertical leap, and victimized a half dozen blocking bags.

Hopes are high for Seahawks defensive line

Byron Murphy II joins a Seahawks defensive line anchored by Leonard Williams — who just signed a $64.5 million extension in March — Jarran Reed, and Dre'Mont Jones. That trio, along with promising 3rd year linebacker Boye Mafe, combined for 24.5 sacks in 2023. Adding a player with Byron Murphy's raw power, speed and potential to this mix could lead to a Seahawks defense that was 12th in sacks last year finishing even higher in 2024.

“He just plays our style of football, really,” Macdonald said. “And then he's so talented. Versatility along the front, such an aggressive player, plays violently, heavy hands for a guy [of] shorter stature, flexible, pass-rush flexibility — you name it.”

Mike Macdonald may not be ready to crown Byron Murphy II just yet, but his coronation may be coming soon.