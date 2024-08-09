Ah, now it makes sense. While plenty of fans wondered why rapping icon Snoop Dogg was being paid substantial amounts of money to hang out in Paris, France for two weeks, his status as an Olympics correspondent has never been more fitting than it is on Friday.

The extremely popular entertainer came out for the big Summer Games debut of breaking, and did so with his signature swagger, via ClutchPoints. Many will know it as breakdancing, but in any case, this longstanding hip-hop phenomenon has arrived at the world's biggest competition.

Snoop has brought genuine energy and enthusiasm to the City of Light throughout the Olympics, giving the global spectacle a different feel for those watching at home. While it is obviously hard to say if he is drawing in viewers, he definitely carries appeal to many different demographics. But his Paris presence has seemingly been building to this exact moment.

While most of the United States is likely familiar with breaking in some capacity, given its rise over these last several decades, there are understandably plenty of gaps to fill in for the public. Some of its rules and nuances might not resonate with casual Olympics spectators, which is why Snoop Dogg's inclusion is a smart promotional tool.

The Doggfather could get people to stay tuned in long enough for them to gain a better understanding of breaking. And they could come away with a newfound appreciation of this unique artform.

How Breaking will work in Paris Olympics

Once Snoop left the platform and the action commenced, fans quickly realized that breaking is unlike anything else the Olympics has to offer. Gymnastics undeniably requires rhythm, particularly during the floor routine, but breaking's emphasis on improvisation allows it to stand out as its own entity in these Games.

The competitors, who are called B-boys and B-girls, duke it out in round robin style during the preliminary dance battles. They do not know the music the DJ will play, which forces them to think on their feet and be prepared for anything. A panel of judges make their scores based on technique, variation and volume of moves, execution and originality, among other criteria.

The B-girls are taking the stage on Friday, with American representative Logistx earning a spot in the quarterfinals. The B-boys, who include Victor Montalvo, will vie for the medals on Saturday. No matter how everything unfolds, it is surely surreal for Snoop Dogg to be witnessing firsthand the Olympics introduction of breaking in Paris.

Few would have made such a prediction only a few short years ago.