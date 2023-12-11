Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett believes that their recent slump should not deter the team from their playoff aspirations.

It hasn't been a memorable past few weeks for the Seattle Seahawks. They recently yielded to the San Francisco 49ers, extending their losing streak to four. While a slump such as this can demoralize players, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett continues to be optimistic about making the playoffs.

“I've been here long enough where miracles can happen,” Lockett said via Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell. “And we just gotta be able to believe and we just gotta keep playing and allow whatever happens to happen but not let that dictate where we're trying to go.”

Sunday was an emotional turmoil for the Seahawks. In a last-minute surprise, the team announced that quarterback Geno Smith would be sidelined due to a groin injury, and in his place would be backup Drew Lock. Despite going toe-to-toe with the 49ers during the first period, San Francisco marked their dominance over the Seahawks in the next three quarters, with multiple 49ers tallying over 100 yards each to finish the game. With frustration setting in, tempers flared late in regulation as a huge brawl led to DK Metcalf and Deommodore Lenoir getting ejected.

“You gotta just be able to continue to play at a high level, understand that there's gonna be a lot of ups and downs. But I've been here long enough to understand that once things start rolling, it starts rolling. Great things start happening,” Lockett added.

Tyler Lockett addressed #Seahawks playoffs after this 4th straight loss. His message: “We gotta stay in it. “I’ve been here long enough that miracles can happen.” It feels like it’s going to take one to turn it this around. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ksUYstNu6u — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 11, 2023

Hopefully, Lockett's optimism rubs off on the rest of the team. Below .500 for the first time since Week 1, the Seahawks are currently outside the playoff picture. Regardless, four games remain, and Tyler Lockett is intent on turning things around.