Published December 1, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks and Bobby Wagner went their separate ways in the offseason in order to open up some cap space. After becoming a free agent, Wagner signed with the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Pete Carroll still can’t get over the fact that his former linebacker isn’t around anymore, despite the Seahawks currently thriving and on track for surprisingly making the playoffs.

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him. It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go. . . . We (Seahawks) miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him. He was unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

Wagner probably wishes he stayed with the Seahawks, considering they’re in second place in the NFC West while the Rams are in atrocious shape, sitting in dead last at 3-8. After all, though, Seattle did make the decision to let him go so they could improve other areas of the roster and needless to say, it’s worked out. I’m sure Wagner would love to be in town and helping this young team stay competitive, but everything happens for a reason. Regardless, his impact on the Seahawks will never be forgotten. He served as an important piece to one of the best defenses ever.