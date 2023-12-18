The moves could signal that the two players may not go on Monday night against the Eagles.

With quarterback Geno Smith and safety Jamal Adams banged up, the Seattle Seahawks are elevating a pair of players from their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“With quarterback Geno Smith and safety Jamal Adams both listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Eagles, the Seahawks elevated quarterback Sean Mannion and safety Ty Okada from their practice squad.”

Smith is dealing with a groin injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed the injury after practice on Thursday:

“He did the walkthrough today and he's going to practice today. He had a good lift this morning, so we'll see how each day goes. We've got one day at a time to figure that out. I know it's a big concern to everybody, but he feels really good.”

Adams is dealing with a knee issue. After the Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, Carroll called out Adams by name for his performance on a weekly radio appearance last Monday.

Said Carroll, “I don’t mind mentioning these guys,” Carroll said. “They know.”

Seattle will already have the tough challenge of facing one of the NFL's best teams on Monday night. However, their home-field advantage will hopefully work in their favor. Smith has had a productive 2023-24 season. He has thrown for 2,918 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Seahawks need his leadership for their uphill battle.

The Seahawks sit at 6-7 on the season and are third in the division behind the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle currently is on a four-game losing streak.