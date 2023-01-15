Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday.

Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against the 49ers, 17-16. Unfortunately, Seattle vanished in the second half as San Francisco staged a strong fourth quarter run behind Brock Purdy.

Purdy threw two touchdowns in the final period to propel the 49ers to an 18-6 quarter and to the 41-23 win. The Seahawks had no answer for the young QB, who not only took advantage of the strong weapons he had but also dished out some big-time passes.

After the contest, Carroll called it a “frustrating” day after they squandered a great chance to win.

“We had our shot…really disappointed. We really had an opportunity today,” Carroll shared, per Greg Bell of Tacoma News Tribune.

Pete Carroll did add that he is now looking towards the future after the surprising season they had. No one expected them to contend in the postseason after trading Russell Wilson, but here they are among the top 14 teams in the NFL. However, as he said, it’s hard not to have some regrets after getting so close to winning their first game of the NFL playoffs.

The Seahawks certainly have a lot of takeaways from the game. Hopefully, it only makes them better as they try to further build a legitimate title contender.