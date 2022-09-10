After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.

If given the choice, though, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had an interesting answer for his ideal quarterback. The Super Bowl winning coach said that if wanted to build a perfect QB from scratch, he’d start with someone like Carson Palmer. That’s… certainly an intriguing option. (via Brady Henderson)

Pete Carroll, when asked how he'd build a perfect QB: “There's never been a more perfect guy than Carson Palmer. I mean, he was perfect. He was big, he was strong, he was fast, he was a great athlete, he was a great competitor.” File that away for later. Maybe, like, next April. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 9, 2022

As Carroll said, Carson Palmer has the physical tools to be an elite quarterback in NFL. He certainly was for a good portion of his career, as he had the arm talnet and the body to be a dual-threat QB in the league. Russell Wilson was more successful, but one could argue the ex-Seahawks QB could’ve been better if he had the measurables of a guy like Palmer.

Pete Carroll’s answer could also shine a light at the Seahawks’ thought process for the 2023 NFL draft. Carroll’s preference for bigger quarterbacks may indicate that Bryce Young isn’t an option for them. Already, fans are speculating about either Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Penn State as potential options, as they fit the mold of Palmer.

The Seahawks are in for a pretty rough ride in the 2022 season. They are entering a rebuilding year, despite having loads of talent at the wide receiver position. Will they try to jockey for a fringe playoff spot, or will they commit to the tank completely?