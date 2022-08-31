Geno Smith may have won the Seattle Seahawks QB1 battle against Drew Lock, but that doesn’t mean his job is safe.

As head coach Pete Carroll said it, there will “always” be a competition for the starting QB role with Smith and Lock present. The veteran tactician added that both quarterbacks are aware of that fact.

“Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on,” Carroll said, per The News Tribune.

Carroll also emphasized that losing the QB battle doesn’t mean Drew Lock is going to be cast aside on the Seahawks roster. If anything, he sees the 25-year-old developing tremendously in the weeks to come while backing up Geno Smith.

He went on to explain the reason why they opted for Smith over Lock … at least for now.

“I don’t have any question that he can play. He’s got all the athleticism. He’s got arm strength. He’s got talent. He’s got creativity, all of that. I think he’s going to be a fantastic football player. Soon,” Carroll said.

“So it’s just a matter of he just didn’t quite have enough time to beat out a guy who knew exactly what he was doing and who just stayed at it and really just won the job because of his consistency and, really, his performance.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Lock will get the opportunity to start. Sure enough, Smith won’t let go of it easily after working hard to get it. With that said, the only thing Lock can do for now is to stay ready.