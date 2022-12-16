By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks failed to stop the freight train that was the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at home, as they suffered a 21-13 loss to Brock Purdy and company. The night appears to have gotten worse for the Seahawks with head coach Pete Carroll revealing that wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a hand injury that could potentially sideline him for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, per Stacy Jo Rost of Seattle Sports.

Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand. “I can’t fathom playing without Tyler.” Says they’ll miss him, though doesn’t clarify (or maybe doesn’t know yet) how long they’ll *be* missing him. IR would end his season if they don’t make the playoffs.

Lockett still finished the game with 68 receiving yards on seven catches and nine targets. He was not able to record a touchdown, breaking his incredible streak of six games with a touchdown.

The 30-year-old wideout is still one of the most dependable offensive assets for the Seahawks, so losing him for any period of time could hurt their already dimming chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. Despite losing to the 49ers, which also took away Seattle’s chances to win the NFC West division, the Seahawks are still in contention for a wild-card ticket in the NFC.

If Lockett ultimately gets sidelined, the Seahawks will have to put more on the plate of wide receiver DK Metcalf, who recorded 55 receiving yards on seven catches and nine targets in the loss to the 49ers.

The Seahawks, who’ve gone just 1-3 in their last four games, have a tough assignment ahead in Week 15, with the Kansas City Chiefs waiting for them at Arrowhead Stadium.