The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Francisco, following an impressive blowout victory over Tampa Bay, have improved to 9-4, first place in the NFC West. Now, head coach Kyle Shanahan will be tasked with simultaneously prepping a rookie quarterback and his first-place team for the playoffs.

The shine has begun to wear off of Seattle, with a loss to Carolina dropping the team to 7-6, second place in the NFC West. Early last month, Seattle was 6-3 after defeating Arizona. Since that day, the team has lost three of their last four, with their playoff hopes hanging on for dear life.

Here are the 49ers-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Seahawks Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-104)

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Now on their third starting quarterback, San Francisco has turned to Brock Purdy to pilot the offense. Trey Lance is out for the season, and Jimmy Garoppolo is out at least until the end of the postseason. Purdy started his first NFL game against Tom Brady and walked away with a 35-7 victory. Purdy has now completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 461 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Purdy limited in practice with an oblique injury, veteran Josh Johnson is ready to step in if needed. Prized pickup Christian McCaffrey is also limited in practice, but has rushed for 428 yards with three touchdowns in his seven games with the 49ers. McCaffrey has also caught three touchdowns. As a team, San Francisco has rushed for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team. Seattle has struggled to defend the rush, allowing 2,086 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk leads the team with 755 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. George Kittle ranks second with four receiving touchdowns. Both will need to step up in the absence of Deebo Samuel, who avoided any serious injury despite being carted off last week. San Francisco has averaged 24.4 points per game, which is eighth in the league.

San Francisco has dominated on the defensive side of the ball, leading the league by allowing 15.2 points per game. Nick Bosa has been lethal for the pass rush, leading the team with 14.5 sacks. San Francisco has totaled 36 sacks, while Seattle has allowed 34. San Francisco’s 14 interceptions should strike fear into opposing offenses.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

Geno Smith has enjoyed a career resurgence at the age of 32, eight years after his last go-around as a regular starter. Smith has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 3,433 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Smith has also rushed for a touchdown. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who has returned to practice despite his ankle injury, leads the team with 649 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Travis Homer lead the team with 26 rushing yards last week in the absence of Walker III. Seattle has rushed for 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns as a team. San Francisco has stifled opposing rushing attacks, allowing less than 1,000 yards to opponents.

Seattle’s receiving core is led by Tyler Lockett, who tops the team with 896 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. DK Metcalf is second with 869 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Lockett and Metcalf are the lone Seahawks with over 500 receiving yards. Seattle has averaged 26.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

No one would confuse this version of the Seattle defense with the famed Legion of Boom, as the Seahawks have allowed 25.7 points per game, which is 30th in the league. Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with nine sacks, and Seattle has totaled 34 as a team. San Francisco has allowed just 23 sacks to opponents. Tariq Woolen has intercepted six passes this season and will look to take advantage of an inexperienced quarterback.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The Purdy magic will continue!

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -3.5 (-104), over 43.5 (-110)