By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With the Seattle Seahawks set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, this team is looking to earn themselves a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of this Seahawks – 49ers game, we will be Seahawks Week 15 predictions.

Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks have been one of the surprises of the 2022 NFL season. Entering Week 15, they find themselves at 7-6 and in second place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks will be taking on a 49ers team that is first in the NFC West at 9-4. This win would bring the Seahawks within one game of first place.

This matchup will provide a challenge for both sides. Smith and the Seahawks have been among the NFL’s most resilient teams throughout the entire season. In order to win this game, they will have to show this once again.

3. Kenneth Walker bounces back against a top defense

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker has been a force for the Seahawks since taking over as the starter. Following limited usage through the first three weeks of the season, a season-ending injury to Rashaad Penny saw Walker pushed into a key role.

Through 11 games, Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns on 138 total carries. In recent weeks, Walker has struggled to find his footing. Over the last three games that he played in, he recorded a total of 79 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 total carries.

This past week, Walker was sidelined with an ankle injury. This was the first game that he had missed during his rookie campaign.

A healthy Walker will play a key role in the Seahawks winning this game. The 49ers defense has been elite this season, and this team will need to be at full force.

Walker being at full force would make the 49ers key in on the running game. In turn, Smith could see more opportunities to push the ball down the field. This could be the key to beating a strong 49ers defense.

2. The Seahawks defense limits the 49ers offense

After looking like one of the best defensive units in the NFL, this Seahawks unit has struggled in recent weeks. Over their past three games, they have allowed a total of 93 points. This is more than they had given up over the prior five games combined.

Once again, the Seahawks will be met with a challenge lining up across from them. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put on a show in his first NFL start, throwing for 185 yards and three total touchdowns against a strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.

The Seahawks will also need to slow down Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle on this 49ers offense. While it will be no easy task, this unit could do it.

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel, but the rest of their playmakers will be ready to go. If the Seahawks hope to walk away with a win, this defense will have to shut down this offense. And they have shown throughout this season that they can do just that.

1. Geno Smith delivers for the Seahawks

Since earning the starting job for the Seahawks, Geno Smith has been a force for this team. On the season, he has thrown for 3,443 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He currently ranks in the top six in both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Throughout this season, Smith has rarely struggled for this team. He has 11 games with at least two touchdowns. Along with this, he has been smart with the ball, throwing for two interceptions in a game just once this season. This game in Week 14.

In a 24-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers last week, Smith turned in arguably his worst outing of the season. He threw for 264 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Even in the loss, he made several big plays.

In Week 2, the first time that Smith and the Seahawks took on the 49ers, the veteran quarterback struggled. He finished the day throwing for 197 yards and two interceptions. Since then, he has looked like a different player. He will have the opportunity to show this once again.

A big game from Smith could very well be in line. But it won’t come easy. In recent weeks, this Joey Bosa-led 49ers defense has stopped even the NFL’s best offenses. This includes limiting the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a combined total of 24 points over the last two weeks.

If Smith can take down this 49ers team, the 32-year-old quarterback could possibly earn himself another contract with this team.