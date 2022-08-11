The biggest worry about Seahawks running back Ken Walker III in the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft was that the former Michigan State star wasn’t a three-down back because of his lack of pass-catching prowess. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The 41st pick in the latest draft has been a pleasant surprise for a football team that desperately wants to establish the run now that Russell Wilson has been dealt to the Denver Broncos.

Carroll heaped high praise on Walker to the media on Thursday, raving that the rookie runner has “turned the page” in regards to his blitz pick-up and pass-protection skills, or lack thereof, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Carroll added that despite the preconceived notion that Walker was just a two-down back, he “could play all three downs and we’d feel comfortable with it.”

That’s a far cry from the so-called draft experts who knocked Walker for hauling in a paltry 19 passes for 136 receiving yards and one touchdown in his three-year college career at Wake Forest and Michigan State.

Ken Walker III will already get his chance to prove that the Seahawks made the right choice by selecting him in the second round as — shocker! — Rashaad Penny is dealing with groin tightness and will be held out of Seattle’s preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 13, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If Walker shines in his first NFL action, then he could quickly overtake Penny as the franchise’s starting running back and never look back.