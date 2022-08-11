Rashaad Penny suffers injury ahead of Seattle’s first preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their starting running back heading into the first game of the preseason.

The Seahawks are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny won’t be taking the field with his team.

According to reports, Rashaad Penny is currently dealing with a groin injury that will sideline him for the first preseason game.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered a groin injury. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

With the retirement of running back Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny is on pace to become the new lead back in Seattle.

Rashaad Penny has been with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has appeared in 37 career games and has started 12 of them. Penny has run for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his career.

In the absence of Penny, rookie running back Kenneth Walker will get an opportunity to make his presence felt.

Don't expect to see Rashaad Penny (groin) play Saturday for Seahawks at Pittsburgh. Do expect a ton of rookie Ken Walker. Carroll raving about Walker's pass protection in camp. He wasn't good, did little of that at Michigan St. You pass pro for Carroll you play as a rookie RB — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2022

The Seahawks drafted Walker in with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker had a storied collegiate career. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Wake Forest and then transferred to Michigan State for a third and final year.

While at Wake Forest, Walker ran for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his lone season at Michigan State, he unlocked a new level to his game. He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

There is a chance that at some point, Walker could steal the lead running back job. He has the sort of prototypical skill type that the Seahawks look for in their running backs.

Once Rashaad Penny returns, the starting competition could heat up