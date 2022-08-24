The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins.

With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away with the starting role, Seahawks coach was asked about the possibility of actually playing both of them. He did not rule out that idea.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“That could happen. Yeah, that could happen,” said the Seahawks coach.

Would the Seahawks serious trot out a two-headed monster at QB? Such an arrangement isn’t exactly a vote of confidence for either guy but would indeed be a true battle of merit on the field.

Pete Carroll was recently ridiculed for stating that the team might have “two number ones” at QB. Safe to say the rest of Seahawks Twitter weren’t exactly in agreement.

While Carroll continues to assert that the starting role is completely up for grabs, he’s given Geno Smith the slight edge throughout with Drew Lock seeking the opportunity to knock him off his precarious perch. Lock was slated to start in their second game of preseason game before testing positive for Covid-19.

“I’m wide open for whatever happens,” Pete Carroll said. “Geno has been the guy in the lead position the whole time. I’ve protected that thought throughout and he’s done a really nice job. He’s been very consistent. We’ll just see what happens. There’s two more weeks of practice too after this. With a timeline, I had a set thought of what we would do with the timeline but that got disrupted. We’re going to use all the time we need.”

There’s still a lot of time between now and the Seahawks’ first game against the Denver Broncos. All bets are off until then.