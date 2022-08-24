NFL
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition
The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins.
With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away with the starting role, Seahawks coach was asked about the possibility of actually playing both of them. He did not rule out that idea.
Via Pro Football Talk:
“That could happen. Yeah, that could happen,” said the Seahawks coach.
Pete Carroll was recently ridiculed for stating that the team might have “two number ones” at QB. Safe to say the rest of Seahawks Twitter weren’t exactly in agreement.
While Carroll continues to assert that the starting role is completely up for grabs, he’s given Geno Smith the slight edge throughout with Drew Lock seeking the opportunity to knock him off his precarious perch. Lock was slated to start in their second game of preseason game before testing positive for Covid-19.