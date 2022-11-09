By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated 19 hours ago

There’s been a bit of a back-and-forth of late between Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Amid the stunning success and resurgence of Geno Smith in Seattle in 2022, Carroll took a shot at his former QB. Now, Wilson has clapped back with a response of his own.

Via Zac Stevens, when asked about not wearing the wristband himself, Wilson said, “I won a lot of games without one on the wrist.”

Of course, those comments come in response to Carroll suggesting that Smith’s success with the Seahawks is largely due to the utilization of the wristband to call plays. The Seahawks had long wanted Wilson to adopt that approach to playcalling, but Russ refused to do so.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” said Carroll, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.

“When Shane [Waldron] says something to Geno, he’s not doubting it. He’s just going with it, so there’s a real immediate flow that accelerates the process,” Carroll continued.

Clearly, those remarks haven’t sat too well with Russell Wilson, who referenced his track record of success in order to reinforce his decision not to wear the wristband, despite the Seahawks urging him to do so. Carroll’s comments suggest a major lack of trust between Russ and the coaching staff during his time in Seattle. That mistrust is gone with Geno Smith under center, and he’s looking like a bonafide MVP candidate because of it.