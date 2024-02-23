Newly minted head coach Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the franchise. Macdonald took over shortly after the Seahawks shockingly announced that they would be parting ways with long time head coach Pete Carroll, opening the door for a revamped staff all along the sidelines in Seattle along with some important decisions to make this offseason regarding some key personnel on the team.
If the latest intel is any indication, the Seahawks are already making strides in order to give themselves some more leeway to be able to make high profile moves and potential free agent signing.
“The Seahawks have restructured the contract of QB Geno Smith, converting his $9.6M roster bonus into a signing bonus and creating $4.8M in 2024 cap space, per source,” reported NFL insider Field Yates on his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Geno Smith has been solid in each of his first two seasons at the helm with the Seahawks, including leading the team to a postseason appearance in the 2022-23 season, where they were eventually sent home by their divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.
In any case, this restructuring of his contract would appear to give Seattle more flexibility moving forward with the extra cap space. Additionally, the Seahawks will have some important decisions to make regarding how they will use their picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.