The Seattle Seahawks need all the help they can get to stop their losing skid against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lumen Field. The last time the Seahawks beat the Buccaneers was in 2019.

Seattle's defense, however, will be badly handicapped versus Tampa Bay if Devon Witherspoon is deemed unable to play due to a knee injury. Witherspoon did not participate in their two practices this week, including the latest one on Thursday.

While there were whispers that the third-year cornerback could suit up in Week 5, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported a bleaker outlook.

“#Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon is currently considered unlikely to play this week versus the #Buccaneers due to a knee injury, sources tell @CBSSports,” wrote Zenitz on X.

The 24-year-old Witherspoon has only appeared in two games this season due to a bruised MCL. It's a tough stretch for the fast-rising star, who's coming off a strong campaign, which saw him earn his second straight nod to the Pro Bowl.

The fifth overall pick out of Illinois is arguably the main fixture of the Seahawks' secondary. His motor, athleticism, and leadership set the tone for the defense, causing disruptions in multiple facets.

Witherspoon has logged 12 solo tackles and one pass defended this year.

If he is unable to play against the Buccaneers, the Seahawks will tap either Derion Kendrick or Nehemiah Pritchett to start in his place.

Seattle is on a three-game winning streak after beating the Arizona Cardinals, 23-20, in Week 4 courtesy of Jason Myers' cold-blooded 52-yard field goal.

The Seahawks, however, have a difficult task of trying to stop the Buccaneers, whose offense ranks among the best in the NFL. They have rushed for over 100 yards in 18 games since last season, while Baker Mayfield leads the league for most touchdown passes since 2023, according to ESPN.