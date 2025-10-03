The Seattle Seahawks have been on a mini bye since their Week 4 Thursday Night Football win over the Arizona Cardinals. At the moment, they are a half-game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West lead. A win on Sunday over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers would put them back in first. However, the matchup did just get a bit tougher. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz via X, formerly Twitter, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon will be out for the team's Week 5 tilt with a knee injury.

“#Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has now announced that Devon Witherspoon won’t play Sunday vs. the #Buccaneers,” reported Zenitz on Friday.

Witherspoon's absence from the matchup will certainly sting the Seahawks' defense. As their number one cornerback, he would have likely shadowed Buccaneers rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka or veteran Chris Godwin Jr. Now, Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald will have to game plan for the Bucs' passing attack without Witherspoon. How will the former first-rounder's absence affect the home team on Sunday afternoon?

Seahawks look to improve to 4-1 with Week 5 win over the Buccaneers

Article Continues Below

With Witherspoon ruled out, look for more of his backup, ex- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick. Edge rusher DeMarcus Larwrence and safety Julian Love, two other starters, will also miss Sunday's clash against the Buccaneers. For a Tampa Bay team dealing with injury issues of their own, getting the Seattle defense while they aren't at full strength will make the Week 5 matchup a bit easier.

Nevertheless, Macdonald will get rookie Nick Emmanwori back at safety, so the loss of Love won't sting as much. Yet, even without top wide receiver Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' passing attack will remain potent with Egbuka, Godwin Jr. and quarterback Baker Mayfield. If the Seahawks can survive without Witherspoon's presence, then a 4-1 record and a spot at the top of the NFC West await them.