As fans had been wondering about the injury return of Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin, they will have to wait a little longer as his status has been revealed. With the Commanders' wide receiver missing practice on Thursday, he will now miss Sunday's crucial game against the Dallas Cowboys, which will make it his fourth straight missed contest.

The news would be relayed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who reported that Washington head coach Dan Quinn told the media on Friday about McLaurin's upcoming absence for Sunday's outing.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn tells reporters that WR Terry McLaurin is out for Sunday,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It jas no doubt been a frustrating season for McLaurin thus far, mostly due to the inability to stay on the field with the quadriceps injury. This past week of practice encompassed the frustration as, despite returning to practice on Wednesday, leading some to believe that he would return for the matchup against the Cowboys, he would miss Thursday's session, leading to Quinn's announcement on Friday.

McLaurin has only played three games this season, where he has caught 10 passes for 149 yards and zero touchdown receptions.

Commanders' Terry McLaurin was supposed to practice more this week

While the Commanders are expected to add help to the wide receiver room with the injuries to not just McLaurin, but also Deebo Samuel, and others, there is no denying the disappointment with the star's quad injury. Quinn would say on Wednesday that McLaurin would practice in the week, though mentioning he and the coaching staff are looking for a “better sense” of where he is at in the current moment.

“He'll practice this week, and I'll have a better sense where we're going because today is going to be more at a jog through pace where we're not full speed up and going, but that'll be more as we get into tomorrow,” Quinn said, according to Commanders Wire. “But, I'll have a better assessment after we go through, like, some full speed, you know, routes and movements to see where he is at. But I'm excited where he is trending.”

The team definitely got a better sense, being that McLaurin has to be out another game, as Washington currently has a 3-3 record, looking to beat their divisional rivals in the Cowboys, on Sunday.