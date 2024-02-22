We gotta get these guys, Seattle!

Amidst the whirlwind of the NFL offseason, the Seattle Seahawks stand at a pivotal juncture. Following a promising 9-8 season that narrowly missed the playoffs, both fans and analysts are left reflecting on missed opportunities. Yet, with the impending 2024 NFL free agency period, the Seahawks have a prime chance to enhance their lineup and mount a serious postseason charge. This article delves into four free agents who could furnish the Seahawks with the necessary impetus to reignite their playoff ambitions.

The Seahawks' 2023 Season

The Seahawks had the same record from the preceding year; however, unlike 2022, it fell short of playoff contention. They secured third place in the division behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, they found themselves in a three-way tie with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints for the final Wild Card spot, which the Packers clinched via tiebreaker.

Despite starting the season at 6–3, pivotal injuries to Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, and Devon Witherspoon led to a four-game losing streak. Although the Seahawks managed to secure two consecutive victories afterward, a loss to the Steelers relinquished control of their playoff destiny. This marked the second time in three seasons that the Seahawks missed the playoffs.

The Seahawks' 2024 Free Agency

Traditionally, the Seahawks have refrained from significant free agency moves. However, the previous year saw a deviation from this norm with the acquisition of defensive end Dre’Mont Jones under a lucrative three-year deal. That's alongside several mid-level contracts, including the returns of Bobby Wagner and Jarran Reed.

Entering the upcoming free agency period, Seattle will be constrained financially. They hold a mere $1.25 million in salary cap space for the next year. This necessitates potentially difficult roster adjustments. Nevertheless, they should secure at least one impactful signing in 2024 after shedding some financial burden.

The Seahawks embark on this offseason with a notable change at the helm. They appointed Mike Macdonald as the new head coach in place of Pete Carroll. With this pivotal decision settled, general manager John Schneider and his team pivoted towards free agency.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Seattle Seahawks need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Austin Hooper, TE

Former Pro Bowler Austin Hooper has been in flux in recent seasons. He was drafted in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. Since then, he has amassed 214 receptions for 2,244 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hooper's standout moment came in Super Bowl LI when he caught a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan during his rookie year. He also earned Pro Bowl honors twice.

Signing a four-year deal with the Browns in 2020, Hooper spent two seasons with the team before moving on. He played for the Titans in 2022 and Las Vegas in the most recent season. In 2023, Hooper participated in all 17 games with nine starts. Sure, he garnered a modest 31 targets. However, he also secured 25 catches for 234 yards, marking the first season in his eight-year career without a touchdown.

Graham Glasgow, OL

Graham Glasgow delivered one of his most stellar seasons yet. The Seahawks, of course, are aiming for a robust offensive line to complement their offense. As such, they find themselves with some positions solidified while others are occupied by players with expiring contracts. Glasgow emerges as a sensible choice, both from a financial perspective and as a cohesive fit for the team.

Of course, he will be 32 in 2024. Glasgow's contract aspirations remain a topic of interest. Known to prioritize camaraderie, he previously accepted reduced pay to continue playing in Detroit. However, he also believes his performance merits a raise, He will view this season as an opportunity for a substantial NFL payday.

AJ Dillon, RB

In 2023, AJ Dillon rushed for 613 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a career-low 3.4 yards per attempt. Despite crossing 1,100 scrimmage yards in 2021 and nearing 976 scrimmage yards in 2022, Dillon offers more than short-yardage running capabilities. Since his NFL debut in 2020, Dillon has averaged 4.1 yards per attempt and notched 16 rushing touchdowns. A change of scenery could invigorate his performance. Seattle may just be what the doctor ordered.

AJ Epenesa, EDGE

With back-to-back 6.5-sack seasons, AJ Epenesa exhibits flashes of brilliance. At 25 years old, with a market value estimated at $5.6 million annually, Epenesa presents a compelling case for retention. Yes, his current team may extend an overzealous offer. However, the Seahawks could really give Epenesa a prime opportunity. This is particularly true amidst a pool of defensive free agents, especially along the defensive line.

Looking Ahead

The Seattle Seahawks will gear up for the challenges and opportunities of the 2024 NFL free agency period. Potential acquisitions like Austin Hooper, AJ Dillon, Graham Glasgow, and AJ Epenesa could inject vitality into the team's roster. Each player brings unique strengths and attributes that could address key areas of need and elevate the Seahawks' competitiveness in the upcoming season. With strategic maneuvering and shrewd decision-making, Seattle has the chance to reshape its roster. Making the right moves can position the Seahawks as a formidable contender in the quest for postseason glory. As the offseason unfolds, the Seahawks faithful eagerly await the outcome of these potential signings. They hope for a resurgence that could reignite the team's playoff aspirations.