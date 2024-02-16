Sean McVay discipline Jake Peetz is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Seahawks finished with a disappointing 9-8 record last season in a season that would prove to be Head Coach Pete Carroll's last with the team.

Now the Seahawks are retooling on the fly with new Head Coach Mike McDonald's team announcing the addition of a key Sean McVay assistant for an important offensive role.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb shared his ‘unicorn moment' after initially taking the Alabama job under Coach Kalen DeBoer. The Seahawks locked in Geno Smith as their QB of the present and future by activating his $12.7 million guarantee.

On Wednesday, reporter Brady Henderson announced the news of Coach McDonald's latest hire.

Jake Peetz is Headed for McDonald's Seahawks

Peetz served as the passing game coordinator for Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay and the Rams and now will serve in the same role for the Seahawks.

Peetz, age 40, was a candidate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator job after working with Baker Mayfield as part of the team's staff in 2022.

The new passing game coordinator for Seattle also spent time with the Panthers, Jaguars, Commanders and Raiders.

New Coach Has A Lot to Prove with Seattle

The Rams' passing attack finished near the bottom of the NFL in yards per attempt and yards per game, but they were fairly efficient when it mattered most with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The individual successes of Stafford and rookie WR Puka Nacua suggest that the Seahawks and incumbent Geno Smith could stand to benefit from Peetz's presence in Seattle after a solid but unspectacular 2023 season with his Los Angeles based former team.