As Mike Macdonald looks for his OC with the Seahawks, Chip Kelly has emerged as a potential candidate.

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Mike Macdonald now officially their next head coach. But as Macdonald gets accriminated to the Seahawks, he'll need an offensive coordinator.

Seattle's OC search has turned to currently UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. Kelly is interviewing for the vacant role on Wednesday, via Benjamin Solak of The Ringer.

Kelly has gotten plenty of rumored interest throughout the NFL hiring cycle. Before the Seahawks, both the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders were connected to Kelly. But with both teams filling their OC roles, Kelly is now looking for an opportunity in Seattle.

It would be an NFL return for Kelly, who was last in the league as the San Francisco 49ers head coach in 2016. He previously served in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015. After taking a few years off, Kelly returned to coaching as UCLA's lead man in 2018.

While Kelly could always return to the Bruins, he seems to have a real NFL interest once again. Even interviewing for roles shows that Kelly is seriously considering leaving UCLA if the right job is offered. Perhaps the Seahawks are the team to get Kelly back into the league.

With Pete Carroll and Shane Waldron gone, Seattle is set for major changes on offense, no matter who is offensive coordinator. The candidate who does get the job will be inheriting a team that ranked 21st overall, averaging 322.9 yards per game.

Chip Kelly has emerged as the latest candidate for the opening. As Mike Macdonald begins his head coaching tenure with the Seahawks, perhaps a veteran voice working alongside him would be best for all parties. Kelly is at least hoping Seattle feels that way.