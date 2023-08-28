Jaxson Smith-Njgiba's highly anticipated NFL debut might be delayed by injury. Fortunately for the Seattle Seahawks, though, the rookie wide receiver could be back on the field sooner rather than later.

Despite undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist last week, Smith-Njigba is poised to be on Seattle's active roster for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it's unclear whether he'll play against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10th, that the Ohio State product has avoided being placed on Injured Reserve suggests his recovery will be swift.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll addressed Smith-Njigba's status following his team's preseason finale on Saturday night, four days after the first-round pick went under the knife.

“He came back to the building and he was playing with the football,” Caroll said, per Jonathan Alfano of All Seahawks. “He was ready. He was talking like he is OK. His attitude is great. They might say it is going to be 10 days or something. He wants to get going and get running and all of that so we will see how that works out. He is the kind of kid that we will have to hold back more than anything. I was really pleased about it.”

Smith-Njigba suffered a broken wrist during the Seahawks' exhibition win over the Dallas Cowboys on August 19th. The injury occurred on a 48-yard catch and run that left him just short of the end zone, resulting in no obvious, immediate discomfort.

Smith-Njigba is poised to function as Seattle's No. 3 wide receiver this season, behind franchise stalwarts D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.