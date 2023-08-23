Following rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury suffered in Saturday's NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks have signed undrafted rookie WR Malik Flowers out of Montana to bolster their pass-catching options until Smith-Njigba gets healthy, per SI.com.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the Seahawks first-round pick out of Ohio State in this year's draft, the 20th overall pick and the first receiver off the board. He will eventually join D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to create one of the NFL's best receiver rooms. Smith-Njigba hurt his wrist against the Cowboys and originally planned to have a minor surgery to fix a fractured bone. He will see a hand specialist to explore other options, but Seattle hopes he can return in three to four weeks.

Malik Flowers played four seasons at Montana, doubling as a return specialist. He matched the NCAA Division I record for career kickoff return touchdowns, with seven. He only caught 52 passes in his entire collegiate career, but the Seahawks don't need him to be a high-volume pass-catcher. His value realizes as an extra-speedy gadget player.

Flowers didn't attend the NFL combine, but he signed with the New Orleans Saints in early May. He didn't end up making the team, but the Seahawks decided to clear a roster spot for him. Seattle signed OLB DeMarcus Mitchell, who had eight tackles off the bench of the New England Patriots in 2022, just two days ago. They opted for the offensive option and waived him to sign Flowers instead.

Whether or not Flowers remains on the team into the regular season likely depends on Smith-Njigba's injury return timetable. If he's ready to go by Week 1, Flowers probably won't make the final roster.