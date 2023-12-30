The Seattle Seahawks made some difficult roster moves on Saturday, placing Jamal Adams and Dee Eskridge on injured reserve.

Adams has been dealing with a knee injury since his team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. He's missed the last two games and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week before not taking the field at all on Friday, prompting Pete Carroll to rule him out for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before Wednesday's session, Seattle's coach expressed cautious optimism Adams would soon be back in the lineup.

“He was in walkthrough also bouncing around,” he said. “He's going to practice today. It's the first time in a while we got a chance to get him out, he's had a good break, and we'll see what that means. I can't conclude anything about that, but I'm happy for him, I know he's pumped up to be back out there.”

Adams finishes the regular season with 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two passes defensed in nine games played.

Eskridge has missed practice throughout the week with a nagging injury to his ribs. The former second-round pick has only played four games in 2023, functioning primarily as a return man on special teams.

Both Adams and Eskridge would be eligible to return if Seattle makes a deep playoff run. The Seahawks enter Week 18 at 8-7, owning the final wild card spot in the NFC.