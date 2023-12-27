Geno Smith, Jamal Adams near full health as Pete Carroll's Seahawks eye playoff berth.

With a playoff berth still a very real possibility, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks received encouraging news on the injury front on Wednesday.

Most importantly, Carroll confirmed that Seattle's quarterback Geno Smith suffered no setbacks in Week 16's 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, and that the passer is “over the hump” from a groin injury that kept him out out two games earlier this season, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Jamal Adams participated in the team's walkthrough on Wednesday with an eye on practicing in full.

However, Carroll was cagey when asked if Adams would be inserted back into the team's starting lineup once healthy, telling reporters to wait and see what happens.

Seahawks heal as playoff push continues

Smith's recovery from his injury is a good harbinger for the Seahawks, although the team functioned fine in his absence. Drew Lock stepped in for Smith and drew the tough task of facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. The Niners were able to win that matchup 28-16.

But the following week, Lock led Seattle to a thrilling 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to keep them in the playoff hunt.

Adams has again struggled with injuries in 2023. He's been inactive for six games and failed to make much of an impact when on the field, recording zero sacks and interceptions, with just two passes defended and two QB hits on the year.

The Seahawks now sit in the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot entering Week 17. The team's odds of qualifying for the playoffs is a nice 69 percent. A win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Seattle would raise those odds to 88 percent, while a loss would drop them down to 41 percent.