The Seattle Seahawks made a splash in the 2023 draft with the selection of cornerback Devon Witherspoon at pick five. The selection was much needed, as Pete Carroll’s team finished in the middle-of-the-pack in pass defense.

On Monday, the Seahawks added depth with the re-signing of former Bears and Steelers defensive back Artie Burns. Carroll had high hopes for Burns before a groin injury hampered much of his 2022 season.

Burns played in three games last season, playing 16 snaps on defense and eight on special teams. He did not record a statistic.

His newly-signed deal is for one year, according to ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

Some Seahawks fans seemed thrilled with the news on Twitter despite the former first-round pick’s lack of production last season, while others were not happy.

Miami legend — Jacob Lintner (@lintnermedia) May 22, 2023

Why? – he did nothing last year. — Echo☮️🟧 (@Echo9367) May 22, 2023

Burns was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2016. He spent four years with the team and played 58 games with 32 starts, notching 149 tackles, four interceptions and 27 passes defensed.

In 2020, Burns tore an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training camp and spent the season on injured reserve. He was re-signed to another one-year deal in 2021.

A 6-foot, 197-pound cornerback, Burns has appeared in 72 games over the course of his career. He has 38 starts, with 172 tackles, four interceptions, 33 passes defensed and a forced fumble to his name.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to start Witherspoon at left cornerback alongside Tariq Woolen, according to the team’s latest projected depth chart. With revitalized quarterback Geno Smith, promising running back Kenneth Walker III, and other star players returning, the team has plenty of optimism heading into summer and towards training camp.