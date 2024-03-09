NFL free agency is close to being underway, and there are some big names who are set to hit the open market. Among them is star defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who could be set to cash in on a big money deal this offseason after another strong campaign in 2023. Whether he ends up landing with a new team or not, though, remains to be seen.
Williams was traded from the New York Giants to the Seattle Seahawks midway through the prior campaign, and enjoyed a solid second half of the season once he was moved to the Seahawks. However, with the Seahawks undergoing some big changes when it comes to their coaching staff, they may ultimately decide to move in a different direction, even with their front office saying they want to re-sign him.
Even if the Seahawks try to bring Williams back, they are going to have a lot of competition to do so, as he is one of the top players that is set to hit the open market. So with that being said, let's take a look at the top three landing spots for Williams now that free agency is right around the corner.
Seattle Seahawks
Well, right off the bat, the Seahawks make sense as a top landing spot for Williams. They sent over a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Williams, and ideally, they'd rather not have given up that sort of trade package for a guy who was only going to be a ten-game rental on a team that didn't even make it to the playoffs.
Williams did what was expected from him after he was picked up by Seattle, and he had a strong body of work for them over his ten games of action with them (41 tackles, four sacks, 9 TFL, 11 QB Hits, 1 PD). Seattle benefited greatly from having him wreak havoc on their defensive line, and there's no question it would be a smart decision for them to keep him in town.
With a new regime in town, though, the Seahawks could be looking to make changes on defense, and that may ultimately result in them getting priced out of Leonard Williams' market. He's a talented player, but he's going to be 30 years old next year, and signing him to a long-term deal may not be the best move for Mike Macdonald and company. But if the price is right, this is a move Seattle has to make.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be primarily focused on keeping two of their own defensive stars in Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed in free agency, but Williams lurks as an interesting alternative to Jones should they be unable to re-sign him. Jones wants to stay with the Chiefs, and the Chiefs want to re-sign him, but they still don't have a deal, which is somewhat concerning as he nears the open market.
Chances are these two sides figure something out, but in the event they don't, Kansas City could pivot to Williams and try to land him on a cheaper deal. Williams isn't the destructive all-around force that Jones is, but he can get to the passer and hold his own in the run, which should be enough to help the Chiefs defense stay in tip-top shape.
Bringing Leonard Williams in on a two or three-year deal would help the Chiefs maintain financial flexibility, while also keeping their defensive line strong. Of course, if they can figure things out with Jones, they should obviously re-sign him first, but Williams isn't the worst contingency plan to have, especially considering the massive hole Jones' departure would leave.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have made a habit in recent seasons of finding great value deals on the free agent market, and they could get another if they can manage to sign Williams this offseason. The Bengals already have a strong defensive line, but adding a bit more juice on the interior in Williams could truly give them one of the most formidable front sevens in the league.
Trey Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and Sam Hubbard is a great partner in crime for him. The Bengals have had some soloid interior players alongside them over the past few seasons, but Williams could give them the best option of them all. With Hendrickson, Hubbard, and Williams on the field at the same time, opposing offensive lines would have a really difficult time finding a way to slow all three of them down at once.
Depending on how his market forms, Leonard Williams may ultimately end up being too pricey for Cincy, but if he wants to win, signing a three-year deal with the Bengals would give him a great chance to do so. This would be a great fit for both sides, and while it may not be the most likely pairing for the talented defensive lineman, there's no doubt that he would excel if he landed with Cincinnati in free agency.