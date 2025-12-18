Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley made his thoughts on achieving 1,000 rushing yards amid a frustrating season very clear as the 2025 campaign starts to wind down.

Barkley had a season for the ages in 2024. He achieved historic marks by having 345 carries for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 33 receptions for 278 yards and two touchdowns. His rushing performances were dominant as he helped the Eagles reach the mountaintop by winning Super Bowl 59.

However, this season hasn't provided similar results for Barkley. He has 240 rushes for 940 yards and six touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 273 yards and two scores.

Barkley reflected on his offensive inconsistencies during Thursday's presser with reporter Zach Berman. Nearing 1,000 rushing yards is important for Barkley, understanding that his mindset to end the year will be crucial.

“Anytime you rush for 1,000 yards, it’s a big deal. The year hasn’t went, consistency-wise, the way I had last year or kind of how predicted because of how I train, how I work. But sometimes that’s how the game goes. But my mindset is I can still have the impact on the season I want to, and that’s finishing up the season strong and going to the playoffs. That’s what matters the most. All of that is still in front of me,” Barkley said.

What lies ahead for Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Saquon Barkley is well aware that he hasn't performed at his best for the Eagles this season. While the blame doesn't fall on him entirely, it doesn't change the fact that his numbers significantly regressed at the cost of the team's offensive potency.

Despite recent setbacks, the Eagles remain firm in the playoff picture. They are on pace to secure a top four spot as long as they earn wins to end the campaign while seeing their division rivals drop games.

Philadelphia has a 9-5 record on the season, holding the top spot in the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks while trailing the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the Commanders on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. ET.