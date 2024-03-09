Approaching the 2024 NFL offseason, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves at a critical crossroads. Recall that they had a lackluster 9-8 season and a 2023 playoff absence. As such, the team is in urgent need of a substantial overhaul to regain momentum. Among the pivotal strategies to revitalize their prospects is strategic player acquisitions. This analysis explores two players the Seahawks should prioritize acquiring in the upcoming offseason. Doing so can strengthen their roster and reignite their pursuit of championship success.
The Seahawks' 2023 Season
The Seahawks concluded their 2023 campaign with a modest victory that slightly boosted their record but fell short of playoff contention. Following this, the organization underwent a significant transition. Seahawks Chair Jody Allen announced the amicable departure of former head coach Pete Carroll. They shifted him into an advisory role within the organization.
Despite the unmet expectations of the 2023 season, there were still notable highlights and commendable performances. Additionally, there remains an aura of optimism surrounding the team's future under the guidance of general manager John Schneider and incoming head coach Mike Macdonald.
The team possesses a wealth of young talent and stands on the brink of success. Yes, disappointment lingers within the organization. That said, the Seahawks offer an attractive opportunity for potential candidates due to the abundance of youthful talent on the roster.
The Seahawks' Offseason Outlook
The Seahawks confront a challenging cap situation and may need to part ways with some quality players to address it. While trading 31-year-old receiver Tyler Lockett would be difficult to justify to fans, it could make practical sense. Lockett experienced a decline in production last season and has only two years remaining on his contract. Offloading him would free up $8 million in cap space.
Tight end Will Dissly is in the final year of his current contract and could be considered expendable as well. He was sparingly used in 2023. Trading him would save $7 million in cap space. Safety Jamal Adams has failed to live up to his trade or contract value in recent seasons and has recently become a cap casualty.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Seattle Seahawks must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for DeForest Buckner
Seahawks get: DT DeForest Buckner
Colts get: 2024 draft pick, 2025 draft pick, TE Will Dissly
Many teams are eyeing defensive line upgrades this offseason. With the Seattle Seahawks looking to solidify their front, they aim to retain Leonard Williams. He was acquired from the New York Giants last season. Additionally, they seek to fortify their defensive line elsewhere, turning their attention to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts boast a healthier salary cap situation than Seattle. However, with Anthony Richardson entering his second year and the Colts prioritizing his development over immediate contention, they might entertain trade discussions with Seattle. The Seahawks operate on a more pressing timeline amidst transition.
Newly appointed coach Mike Macdonald brings defensive expertise from his tenure as the Ravens' defensive coordinator. This should fuel the Seahawks' desire to bolster their pass rush.
Navigating Seattle's complex salary cap may necessitate more than draft picks to acquire Buckner. His final year contract amounts to nearly $23 million. Perhaps the Colts could contribute to his salary or find value in including tight end Will Dissly for additional cap relief. Dissly could offer an upgrade over the Colts' current tight end lineup anyway.
Upgrade?
Remember that Buckner is a formidable interior disruptor. He does remain a key asset for the Colts, likely meriting a contract extension. His durability and versatility make him a prized defensive asset for Seattle, too.
While the Seahawks' trade history may raise eyebrows, pursuing Buckner could provide stability. This is especially true if Williams departs. Despite the additional costs, securing Buckner offers long-term benefits and an opportunity to negotiate an extension.
In Seattle's defensive scheme, Buckner's role may shift slightly. He could possibly play more as a four-technique, complementing the defensive strategy under consideration after the Pete Carroll era.
Looking Ahead
The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for what promises to be an eventful 2024 offseason. As such, eyes are tracked on their pursuit of DeForest Buckner. The trade package outlined here presents a compelling case for why acquiring Buckner is not just a luxury but a necessity for a team looking to make waves in the NFC. By making bold moves and strategic decisions, the Seahawks have an opportunity to reshape their roster. This could reignite their aspirations to make it back to the postseason. With DeForest Buckner in tow, Seattle could be on the cusp of something special – it's time for them to make this perfect trade a reality.