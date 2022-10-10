The Seattle Seahawks lost in more ways than one in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. For one, they lost in heartbreaking fashion, losing 39 – 32. However, during the game, one of their best offensive weapons, Rashaad Penny went down with a serious injury. The running back was taken off the game immediately.

After the game, the Seahawks announced that Rashaad Penny fractured his fibula: a truly devastating injury. Many fans immediately wondered about when the RB could return to the field. Based on the report from Ian Rapoport, though… it’s likely that we have seen the last time Penny will play this season.

“#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct).”

After the departure of Russell Wilson, many expected the Seahawks offense to struggle without their star. Five weeks in, though, and Seattle’s offense looks surprisingly explosive this year. Geno Smith is having the best season of his career. And prior to his injury, Penny anchored their trusty run-game to set up their offense.

The unfortunate injury for Penny also comes at an inopportune time for him. The running back is in a contract year, and is angling to get a bad from the Seahawks or another team. If he does end up missing the entire season, that would severely limit his ability to earn money.