Seahawks fear Rashaad Penny suffered a serious injury vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks’ worst fear on Rashaad Penny may have just come true.

Penny sparked a lot of concerns on Sunday afternoon after he left the Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints with what seemed to be a leg injury. During a timeout early in the third quarter of the contest, he was taken off the field and then carted into the locker room with a shoe missing on his left foot as he was unable to put any pressure on it.

During the timeout, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny was helped off of the field and then carted into the locker room. pic.twitter.com/6r8emGp9O5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2022

After the game that saw them lose to the Saints 39-32, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided a heartbreaking update on Rashaad Penny. He said the 26-year-old running back suffered a “serious” knee ankle injury, per Field Yates of ESPN. While Carroll did not rule him out for the year, he certainly gave the impression that could possibly be the case.

Penny was seen with a walking boot and crutches in the locker room.

In another report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, however, he said that Penny suffered from a fractured tibia. The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed, as the Seahawks star is set to have more tests on Monday to determine the extent of the issue and whether or not he’ll need surgery.

Considering the nature of the injury, Penny’s season might really be over. Of course fans are hoping that he will still be able to return this campaign, especially since he is starting to get into rhythm after that two-touchdown performance in Week 4. For now, however, the Seahawks faithful can only wait and wish for the best.