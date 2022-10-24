Tyler Lockett heaps ‘unbelievable’ praise of Kenneth Walker III after explosive performance

The Seattle Seahawks have been a surprise this season, and the production of Kenneth Walker III is a primary reason. The rookie running back from Michigan State rushed for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Seahawks registered a 37-23 road victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tyler Lockett outside the bass-boomin Seahawks locker room after dominating the Chargers, on rookie RH Kenneth Walker: “That kid is unbelievable, man. This is really why we drafted him.” @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 24, 2022

Walker was selected in the second round of last spring’s draft with the 41st pick after a brilliant 2021 season. He rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Michigan State Spartans. His eye-catching speed was his primary attribute in college and it has served him well in his first season.

Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been very impressed with what Walker has brought to the Seahawks. “That kid is unbelievable, man,” Lockett said. “This is really why we drafted him.”

Walker took over as the team’s primary running back after Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury two weeks ago.

Seattle was leading 7-0 in the first quarter when Walker went 12 yards off left guard for a touchdown. He put the game away with a 74-yard bolt down the right sidelines in the fourth quarter that extended the Seahawks’ lead to 37-16.

Quarterback Geno Smith continued his solid season, connecting on 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was the recipient of both of Smith’s touchdown passes.

The Seahawks improved to 4-3 with the victory and they are in first place in the NFC West. They host the upstart 6-1 Giants in Week 8, and Kenneth Walker III will have another chance to put his big-play ability on display.