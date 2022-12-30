By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 17, the Seattle Seahawks offense may have two key contributions on the field. Both running back Kenneth Walker and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were seen on the practice field.

Both Walker and Lockett were non-participants during Wednesday’s practice. But with the release of Thursday’s injury report, they were both participants in a limited capacity.

Lockett has been out of the Seahawks lineup since suffering a hand injury in Week 15. After having surgery, he now appears set to return to the field just two weeks later.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker has been crucial to the Seahawks ground game since taking over as the lead back earlier in the season. In recent weeks, he has dealt with an ankle injury but has missed just one game. While he was limited on Thursday, he is also expected to take the field in Week 17.

Throughout this season, the now 7-8 Seahawks have leaned heavily on both Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker.

Walker has taken the field in 13 games this season. He has carried the ball 176 times, totaling 803 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 25 receptions for 146 receiving yards.

Next to D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett has once again been a go-to target in the Seahawks passing attack. The 30-year-old receiver has recorded 78 receptions for 964 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while being targeted 108 times.

The Seahawks are still able to sneak into a Wild Card spot. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they will need to take down the New York Jets in Week 17. Having both Walker and Lockett on the field will make that possible.