By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett seemed like he would be out for an extended period of time after undergoing hand surgery. However, after missing just one week, it looks like Lockett could be back on the field for Week 17.

At Wednesday’s practice, Lockett was reportedly on the field catching passes, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll seemed impressed by Lockett’s resilience and said he has practiced well despite his injury.

“He looked great throwing and catching, Carroll said of Lockett’s Wednesday practice. “This is a remarkable story, now. He’s not even wavering.”

Bell noted that Lockett “appears on track” to play against the Jets in Week 17. If so, he would be returning from hand surgery after missing just one contest. He originally injured his hand in the Seahawks’ Week 15 contest against the 49ers.

Tyler Lockett has been a major key to the Seahawks’ offensive success this season. Over 14 games, Lockett has caught 78 passes for 964 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads Seattle in receiving touchdowns and has the 17th-most receiving yards in the NFL.

Seattle is currently chasing a Wild Card spot with their 7-8 record. The Seahawks need to win out and have the Packers and Commanders each lose one of their last two games to reach the postseason.

It may seem like a lofty task, but the Seahawks still have an outside chance of making the playoffs. Getting Lockett back means that Seattle will have another explosive weapon on the field. As they fight for their postseason lives, it appears that Lockett doesn’t want to miss it.