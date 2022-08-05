It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.

But for Russell Wilson, the decision has already been made and he is loving the welcome so far from Broncos nation. Plus, he said to Washburn on CBS Sports HQ that he is excited about the the challenge presented by the franchise’s high standards set by previous Broncos greats like John Elway and Peyton Manning

(h/t Mariah Guzman of 247 Sports):

“I think the best part of coming here for me was the tradition, the winning, the culture,” Wilson told Evan Washburn on CBS Sports HQ. “Just the vibes of everything that goes on here. And then also too, the legacy of the great quarterback, John Elway, obviously Peyton Manning, and hopefully I can add to that. So for me, it’s about that journey. It’s about the gift of being able to play this game and doing it with everything you have every day.

Russell Wilson spent the first 10 years of this career in the NFL with the Seahawks with whom he won a Super Bowl title when they defeated the Broncos in the aforementioned Super Bowl XLVIII.

In Denver, Wilson will have an assortment of tantalizing weapons downfield, with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler all part of the Broncos’ talented receiving corps.