The Seattle Seahawks had injury added to insult during their Thursday Night Football loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, as star wide receiver Tyler Lockett sustained a finger injury late in the fourth quarter of the defeat.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media that Lockett’s finger is broken and that the talented pass-catcher’s status for the remainder of the season is uncertain.

It wasn’t easy for Carroll to speak about the Tyler Lockett injury, as the Seahawks head coach was clearly distraught at the news. Carroll had some heartbreaking words to say about the injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand — in his index finger,” Carroll said. “It’s legit and all that. We gotta figure out what’s the right way to go. I can’t even fathom that. I can’t fathom playing without Tyler.”

Lockett is not only an important contributor on the field, but a key figure in the Seahawks locker room.

Having played under Carroll for the last eight seasons, it’s clear that Tyler Lockett has a close relationship with his head coach.

That’s what makes this injury sting even more for the Seahawks.

Sitting at 7-7 and just on the outside of a playoff spot, the Seahawks will now likely have to find a way to sneak into the postseason without their leading receiver in Tyler Lockett.