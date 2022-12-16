By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a brutal hand injury on Thursday that will cause him to undergo surgery. But even with this setback, Lockett remains determined to bounce back and return to the Seahawks in 2022.

Lockett fractured one of his fingers in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 15. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that Lockett would undergo surgery. Rapoport also confirmed that Lockett wants to play again this season and that surgery can speed up the process of getting him back on the field.

“He has told the team he very badly wants to be back this season, Rapoport said of Lockett. “Surgery now makes it possible.”

Rapoport confirmed that Lockett would at least out for the Seahawks matchup against the Chiefs in Week 16. He added that there is a possibility Seattle’s deep threat could miss a second game before his potential return.

Tyler Lockett has had a phenomenal season for the Seahawks in 2022. Starting all 14 games thus far, Lockett has caught 78 passes for 964 yards and eight touchdowns. He is two touchdowns from his career-high of 10 and 211 yards from his career-best of 1,175 in the season.

The former Pro Bowler currently has the ninth most receptions in the NFL. His presence has been a boon for quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the league with a 71.4 completion percentage.

Seattle is still in the midst of the Wild Card hunt with their 7-7 record. They’re currently chasing the Commanders and Giants, who are both 7-5-1. Getting a player like Lockett back would make the Seahawks offense much more explosive and could springboard Seattle into the postseason.