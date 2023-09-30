With a Seattle Seahawks Week 4 game scheduled against the New York Giants, many eyes will be on Geno Smith and co. Ahead of the Seattle-New York game, we'll be making our Seahawks Week 4 predictions.

Seattle has started the season 2-1 and is a competitive team in the NFC. The Seahawks have a talented offense with the wide receiver core of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They also have two quality running backs in Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet. Leading the charge is Geno Smith, who had a great season in 2022.

Seattle's offense is very deep and puts up a lot of points. However, their defense has struggled through the first three games. They allowed 30 points in Week 1, 31 points in Week 2, and 27 points in Week 3.

Although the offense is playing at a high level, they will need the defense to step up to continue winning games. With that said, let's move on to our Seahawks Week 4 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Geno Smith carves up Giants defense

Geno Smith had a career year last season and is off to a good start again. Smith has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 736 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He is a quality passer with a ton of weapons to throw to.

Metcalf and Lockett are both elite wide receivers, and Smith is great at distributing the ball. Metcalf is a downfield jump-ball threat and a very physical receiver. Lockett is a great route-runner and is a quarterback's best friend as he consistently finds his way open.

They also have a rookie first-round receiver in Smith-Njigba. The 21-year-old wideout has struggled to get things going thus far, but Smith and the offense have confidence in the offense.

With all the talent on offense, Smith should dominate the Giants' defense that has given up a ton of points this season.

2. Zach Charbonnet has career game

Zach Charbonnet is an incredible back that Seattle took in the second round of the draft. Despite having Walker at RB, though, the Seahawks took Charbonnet, and his usage has increased weekly. In Week 3, Charbonnet was in on 43.7 percent of the snaps and was on the field for more of the pass-catching downs than Walker.

He had nine carries for 46 yards and has continued to improve every game he's played. Charbonnet is getting more snaps every week and should have the best game of his career in Week 4.

1. Seahawks defense steps up

Although Seattle's defense has struggled mightily, they have a great opportunity to bounce back this week. The Giants' offense hasn't been good the first three weeks of the season. Daniel Jones has struggled after signing a four-year $160 million deal with New York this offseason.

He's only completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 562 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Saquon Barkley is questionable for the game on Monday night as he is dealing with a high ankle sprain. If Barkley misses the game, it gives a big advantage to Seattle's defense.

However, even when Barkley has been on the field, the Giants' offense has been inconsistent at best. Seattle has some talented players on their defense, and they should have their best performance against the struggling New York offense.

The Seahawks have the chance to move to 3-1 on Monday night against the Giants. While New York is off to a rough start, Seattle must take them seriously, as anything can happen in a game.