The New York Giants have not lived up to expectations so far in 2023. They are looking to get back on the winning track while key players like Saquon Barkley deal with injuries. Fortunately for Big Blue and its star running back, things are starting to look up.

Barkley missed the Giants' Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New York's Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The quick turnaround from a Sunday road game to a Thursday road game did him no favors. He was recently upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a promising update on Barkley's condition, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Barkley will practice and do individual drills to asses where he is at right now. He gave some indication that he could have played on Thursday but clearly, the team did not want to rush him back.

Saquon Barkley's 155 yards from scrimmage still lead the Giants, as do his pair of touchdowns. He's Daniel Jones' key supporting piece and the best playmaker they have. Keeping him healthy is key.

The Giants are also dealing with injuries to tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal and edge Azeez Ojulari. Daboll said that everyone will be practicing on Thursday, a positive sign that their injury report will be clean (or at least cleaner) in the near future.

The Giants will play in prime time once again when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. They'll need Barkley to keep up with Seattle's strong offense.