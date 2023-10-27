The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 7 matchup at Lumen Field.

Seattle finished the game with 219 receiving yards and 115 rushing yards. Running back Kenneth Walker ran for 105 rushing yards on 26 carries. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks led the Seahawks defense with three tackles for loss. The former Texas Tech linebacker added nine tackles, seven solo tackles, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks.

“Really solid win for us to get this done coming back home for a second — we haven't been here a while,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “We were trying to put together some consistency playing here. And where the consistency showed up was with our defense. They did a fantastic job again today to go back out at halftime, after halftime and shut them down and not give anything up and just play really good football.”

The Seahawks will face the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field during their Week 8 game on Sunday. The Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts in a 39-38 win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cleveland quarterback PJ Walker threw for 178 yards and one interception. Running back Jerome Ford added 74 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 11 carries.

What are some bold predictions for the Seahawks when they face the Browns on Sunday?

Geno Smith will throw for at least 240 yards

Smith ended the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup with 219 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. He completed 18 of his 24 pass attempts. The former New York Jets quarterback added 10 rushing yards on six carries. Receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo combined for 124 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on eight receptions.

“I think it was huge,” Smith said when asked how big getting the two rookies involved was for the offense, via Seahawks.com. “I think it was huge for not only Jaxon and Bobo, but I think it was huge for just our overall offense, to see those guys continue to step up and make great plays and for their confidence and obviously for the chemistry that we're building together.

“I think it was great. And so obviously there's going to be a ton of guys who have an opportunity to step up on this offense and do great things. But for those two guys, man, I'm just so proud and so happy for them.

Smith has garnered just under 1,400 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in the six games he has suited up for the Seahawks this year. The one-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 290 yards or more on three occasions this season. He earned a season-high 328 passing yards during a 37-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The Browns lead the league with 895 passing yards allowed during the 2023 NFL season, according to NFL.com. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew notched 305 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception during Cleveland's win over Indianapolis.

Devon Witherspoon will record at least three pass deflections

Witherspoon, the No. 5 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, recorded four tackles and one pass deflection in Seattle's win over Arizona. The former Illinois cornerback was one of eight Seahawks to earn one pass deflection. Witherspoon leads Seattle with eight pass deflections this season. He has recorded two or more pass deflections twice this year, including a season-high three deflections during a 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He reminds me of Devon Witherspoon man, he's that guy,” Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said when asked if Devon Witherspoon reminds him of anybody, via Seahawks.com. “I'm excited since he came here. One of the smartest rookies I've ever been around. Just a complete baller, game changer, can do it all. That's my guy.”

The Seahawks will defeat the Browns by a one-touchdown margin

The Seahawks must find a way to start another win streak after their win over the Cardinals. They split their last two matchups against Arizona and Cincinnati after beginning the season with a 3-1 record. Seattle must slow down defensive end Myles Garrett and a Browns defense that is fifth place in the league in rushing yards allowed when they take to Lumen Field on Sunday. If they can, they may earn a key victory over Cleveland before taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 9.

“Their pass rush is definitely elite and then they have some very good DBs,” Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “It's going to be a challenge I think for us just to continue to build on what we did last week.

“We got better in third down. Still have to get better in the red zone. It's just another challenge for us to go out there. But it's just against a better defense, I think it's a good challenge for us.”