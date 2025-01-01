ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another NFL betting prediction and pick for Week 18 as we head to the NFC West for this season finale between two divisional rivals. The Seattle Seahawks (9-7) will face the Los Angeles Rams (10-6) as both team look to finish the Regular Season strong. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Rams prediction and pick.

Seahawks-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The Seahawks and Rams last met in Seattle where Los Angeles won 26-20 in a double overtime thriller. After a 13-3 Seattle lead at halftime, the Rams came back to tie the game at 20-20. After a number of back-and-forth defensive stops in overtime, Matthew Stafford and Demarcus Robinson eventually broke the stalemate with a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Overall Series: Series is tied 27-27

Here are the Seahawks-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Rams Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Seahawks most recently beat the Chicago Bears 6-3 on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be an overall ugly game on both sides of the football. Despite the win, the Seahawks are effectively eliminated from postseason contention, but they can certainly end the season on a high note by beating their rivals in the Rams. Geno Smith could see a shortened start in this one as we should see a whole lot of Zach Charbonnet running the ball. Expect this Seattle defense to continue playing hard as they notched another turnover to seal their last effort.

The Seahawks saw decent production from their receivers in their last contest, but it certainly hasn't recently been anywhere it should be compared to the early season. Both DK Metcalf and Jaxson Smith-Njigba should have advantageous looks on the outside, so expect the Seahawks to have to air it out against this Los Angeles secondary. If Charbonnet can get going early, the Seahawks should have an advantage in pushing the line of scrimmage forward.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West Division with their most recent 13-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. They're likely to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, so this game may be more about staying healthy and preserving their starters for the postseason. They've won five consecutive games to this point and they're catching heat at the perfect time while seeing key players return from injury just before the games that matter. Don't sleep on the Rams as a serious dark horse team in the playoffs.

The Rams' defense is also playing at their highest level of the season after three straight games of allowing 10 or fewer points to opponents. On the season, their defense ranked fifteenth in the league in terms of points allowed (22.3), but their passing offense remains in the top half of the league. Expect this Rams defensive line to play a huge role in blowing up formations and play action from Seattle. If they can effectively stop the run in this one, they should come away with the home win.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick

This game won't mean much for either side given the current playoff implications and while the Rams will be looking forward to staying healthy ahead of the playoffs, the Seahawks will hope to end their season on a positive note with something to build upon for next year.

The Rams have been the much more consistent team on offense all season and they should have the depth throughout their skill positions to continue that trend in this game. When it comes down to it, these games are most influenced by the play of the defenses and the Rams have certainly been the better unit over the last three games. Still, we're still waiting to see how many starters will be benched before the playoffs, so the Seahawks have a chance to improve upon their 6-1 record on the road.

While the Seahawks are the betting favorites in this game, we've seen some deeper organizational issues come to fruition over their last few games. The Rams are a hot team at the moment and no matter who they throw out there on offense, they're heavy-hitting defense should do more than enough to keep this game a close one. For our final prediction, let's roll with the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread at home.

Final Seahawks-Rams Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-110)