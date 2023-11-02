Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett revealed his surprising retirement plans to the media Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is in his ninth season in the NFL, but Lockett apparently never thought he'd get to this point at all. Lockett made the stunning admission to reporters that he thought he'd already be retired by the age of 30, via Gregg Bell.

Could he imagine being Jason Peters, in his 20th season at age 41?

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I'm not going to be playing at 40 years old I can tell you that much"

Lockett has shown no signs of slowing down this season, despite the increased target competition in Seattle with the addition of first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Seattle's receiving corps. Smith-Njigba may be the eventual replacement for Lockett, but it's surprising to hear one of Seattle's longest-tenured stars admit that he had thought he would already be retired by this point.

Tyler Lockett's impressive production

While NFL receivers do tend to start retiring after 30, Tyler Lockett is signed with Seattle through the 2025 season, where he'll be 33 years old. It seems more likely that Lockett will play out the extent of his contract rather than surprisingly retire anytime soon, especially when he's playing at such a high level.

Lockett is one of the league's best at avoiding unnecessary hits and taking care of his body, which has helped him to achieve great durability and longevity in the league. Even if Lockett is starting to feel his age, and can't imagine a world where he plays as long as Jason Peters, he's been an impressive receiver to watch ever since he entered the league in 20. If Lockett really looks into retirement soon, it won't be because his quality of play fell off.

Lockett and the Seahawks will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.