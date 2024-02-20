Sean O'Malley reveals that he wants to fight Ilia Topuria after his win at UFC 299 rather than fight the No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean “Suga” O'Malley, the self-proclaimed “future of the UFC,” has never been shy about calling his shots. And his latest target? None other than newly-crowned featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. In a recent interview, O'Malley made it clear that he believes a fight with Topuria would be “more exciting” than one with Merab Dvalishvili, who recently earned a decision victory over the legendary Henry Cejudo.

Sean O’Malley explains why he's calling out Ilia Topuria rather than Merab Dvalishvili. “I’m trying to call out a fight that I feel is exciting, that’s like holy s***.” ▶️ https://t.co/nACDfuTctW #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/NZUyPmtfXd — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 19, 2024

“Let's be honest,” O'Malley said. “Merab's a tough guy, but that fight with Cejudo wasn't exactly fireworks. I think I could've put Cejudo away in that same fight. Topuria, on the other hand, he's got that killer instinct. He's the kind of guy who goes for the finish every time out, and that's what makes fights exciting.”

It's no secret that O'Malley thrives on spectacle. His flashy persona and highlight-reel knockouts have made him one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. A fight with Topuria, the brash new champion with a penchant for violence, would undoubtedly be a PPV goldmine. But is O'Malley jumping the line? Topuria has only just claimed the belt, and many believe he needs to defend it against the other contenders in the division before facing a challenger like O'Malley.

O'Malley still has some unfinished business to take care of first when he makes his first bantamweight title defense when he takes on familiar foe Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 299. O'Malley went on to say that he's right now just focused on his fight with Vera at UFC 299 but after that is done he is looking for the most exciting fight there is and Ilia Topuria fits that.

However, O'Malley's willingness to fight Dvalishvili if that's what the fans desire is a strategic move. Dvalishvili's recent win over Cejudo has put him firmly in the title picture as Dana White already announced that he is next for the bantamweight title, and a victory over him would give O'Malley an undeniable claim to a shot at Topuria. But make no mistake, O'Malley's heart is set on the champion. He sees Topuria as the ultimate challenge, the chance to cement his legacy as the most exciting fighter in the UFC.

Whether O'Malley gets his wish or is forced to take the scenic route through Dvalishvili remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, Sean O'Malley is not going to wait patiently in line. He's here to make noise, and he's not going to stop until he gets his shot at the gold. Sean O'Malley gets to put his shiny new belt on the line on March 9th in Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center when he takes on Marlon “Chito” Vera in a rematch that has been years in the making. If O'Malley comes away victorious there's a good chance he will have the ability to call his shot next.