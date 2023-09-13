It's been over a year since the slap heard around the world. Now, Sean Penn is reacting to the viral moment..with a strange response. In a new interview with Variety, Penn spoke about his relationship with the actor.

“I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f—ing good in King Richard,” Penn said.

He continued, “So why the f— did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f—ing thing? Why did I go to f—ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

Penn is referring to the moment when he was 26 years old and he spent two months in jail after assaulting an extra on set of “Colors.” He punched and spat on the extra according to the Los Angeles Times and served 33 days of the 60 day sentence.

Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada, who suffers from alopecia, which Rock claims he was unaware of at the time referred to her in a joke as “G.I. Jane.” In the film “G.I. Jane” played by actress Demi Moore has a shaven head. Shortly after the incident, Smith received his first Oscar win for his role as Richard Williams, tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams' father in “King Richard.” Due to his actions, Smith has been banned from the Academy for 10 years.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

It added: “This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Will also issued his own apology in a video last year declaring that his “behavior was unacceptable,” and that he is working on “trying not to think of myself as a piece of s—.”

The “King Richard” actor has not responded to Sean Penn's comments.