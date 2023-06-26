It's officially UFC Vegas 76 fight week as we'll see a Main Event bout headlined by Abus Magomedov and the always-entertaining Sean Strickland. During final preparations to his fight camp at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Strickland saw an unlikely challenge from a fan off the streets. To no one's surprise, it didn't go well for the fan. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Sean Strickland has been known to get into a few heated sparring sessions during training. He's known for his all-out approach and is always ready to throw hands with anyone who steps in front of him. He translates that same toughness into his fights and has become a fan favorite, often interacting with fans on Twitter. On Monday, one fan clearly took it too far and got slapped with the hard truth that there's a reason Sean Strickland is a UFC fighter and he's the one watching the fights from home. After giving him a second to breath, Strickland downed the fan with a clean head shot.

Credit to the fan for having the courage to step in there, but no average person should ever think that they stand a chance against a professional fighter. Clearly, Strickland went easy on this guy but still had to get that message across in the end. It's an interesting training tactic given it's his fight week, but Sean Strickland is anything but your typical fighter. In the same training session, Strickland took on two fighters at once.

Abus Magomedov comes into this Main Event with just one fight in the UFC under his belt. In a huge spot, it's clear that the UFC thinks highly of Magomedov given they're matching him up with one of the toughest guys in the sport. Sean Strickland will look to do what he always does and silence the doubters with his consistent performances. This should be a great fight to cap off Saturday's card from Vegas!